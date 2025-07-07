Mutual Advisors LLC Has $709,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 180,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,513 shares in the last quarter.

RPG stock opened at $46.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average is $41.54. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $46.35.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

