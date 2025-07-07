Mutual Advisors LLC Has $759,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,762 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 41,134 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,471,000 after acquiring an additional 88,986 shares during the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $661,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,071.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.25 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $60.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.80.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.1879 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.