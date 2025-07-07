Mutual Advisors LLC Has $764,000 Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 708.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 230.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

NYSE OMC opened at $74.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.90. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $68.37 and a one year high of $107.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

