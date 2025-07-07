Mutual Advisors LLC Has $840,000 Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $159.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.92.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $121.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.43 and a twelve month high of $153.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.14.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $177,099.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 37,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,893.12. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

