Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $531.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $162.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $427.14 and a one year high of $545.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $512.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $504.53.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $627.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.93.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

