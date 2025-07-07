Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP increased its stake in Ventas by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 29,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Ventas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 69,592 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $4,494,947.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,874,630.76. The trade was a 29.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $93,025.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,467.04. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,035 shares of company stock valued at $7,832,135 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ventas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ventas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.90.

Ventas Price Performance

NYSE VTR opened at $62.93 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.57 and a 1 year high of $71.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 190.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.34 and its 200 day moving average is $64.11.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 581.82%.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

