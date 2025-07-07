Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $634,000 in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 (NYSEARCA:TJAN)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 (NYSEARCA:TJAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Separately, VanWeelden Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 in the 1st quarter worth $16,335,000.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr to January 2027 alerts:

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 Stock Performance

TJAN opened at $26.41 on Monday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $26.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.92.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027

The Innovator 2 Yr to January 2027 (TJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJAN was launched on Dec 31, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 (NYSEARCA:TJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr to January 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr to January 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.