Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $734,000 in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGDG. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,618,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 2,795,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,846,000 after buying an additional 1,071,073 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,951,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,124,000 after buying an additional 883,281 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 270.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,007,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,868,000 after buying an additional 735,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,654,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,273,000 after buying an additional 402,482 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGDG opened at $33.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.22. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $33.98. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.