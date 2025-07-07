Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $746,000 in Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 30,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 2,384.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 5,906.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

CLW opened at $30.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $489.91 million, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Clearwater Paper Corporation has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $57.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69.

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.53). Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $378.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.00 million.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

