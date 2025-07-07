Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New $631,000 Investment in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FG. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 476.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 314,200.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get F&G Annuities & Life alerts:

Insider Transactions at F&G Annuities & Life

In other news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.11 per share, for a total transaction of $160,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 894,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,737,294.04. This trade represents a 0.56% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,900. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FG

F&G Annuities & Life Trading Up 0.9%

F&G Annuities & Life stock opened at $32.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average of $37.65. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.55.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.47). F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.34%.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F&G Annuities & Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&G Annuities & Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.