Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New $804,000 Investment in Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 62,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Metallus during the 4th quarter worth about $3,590,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Metallus in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Metallus by 207.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 23,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metallus by 2,679.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 24,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Metallus by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 50,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Metallus

In other news, COO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 197,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,216. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 97,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,560. This represents a 7.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTUS. Sidoti upgraded Metallus to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Metallus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Metallus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTUS opened at $16.57 on Monday. Metallus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99.

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Metallus had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $280.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Metallus Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Metallus Profile

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

