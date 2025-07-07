Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 105 Shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,235,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,045,772,000 after acquiring an additional 57,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,303,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,068,000 after acquiring an additional 74,541 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,118,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,010,000 after acquiring an additional 32,565 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,182,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,530,000 after acquiring an additional 524,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,726,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,896,000 after acquiring an additional 245,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock opened at $187.23 on Monday. Dover Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.04 and a fifty-two week high of $222.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

A number of research firms have commented on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dover from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dover in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.50.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

