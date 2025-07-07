Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 3,022 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 90.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock opened at $104.71 on Monday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $106.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

