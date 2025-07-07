Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 92,671 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 231.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,671 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of JELD-WEN worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,580.0% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Insider Activity at JELD-WEN

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 13,250,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,448,633.78. This trade represents a 1.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 329,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,205. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JELD-WEN Stock Down 1.3%

JELD opened at $4.44 on Monday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $379.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.69.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JELD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.34.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JELD-WEN

About JELD-WEN

(Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.