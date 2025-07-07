Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 104,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Bloomin’ Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLMN. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $10.26 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.96 million, a P/E ratio of -341.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47.

Bloomin' Brands Dividend Announcement

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Bloomin’ Brands had a positive return on equity of 55.08% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,000.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.85.

About Bloomin' Brands

(Free Report)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

