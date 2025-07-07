Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 159 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 653.3% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $144.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.77 and a 200 day moving average of $134.49. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.51 and a fifty-two week high of $145.12.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.