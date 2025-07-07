Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,686 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Unum Group by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $11,456,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $19,617,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 51,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,600. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Unum Group from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Unum Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Unum Group from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Unum Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

Unum Group Stock Up 1.0%

UNM stock opened at $82.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.11 and a 200-day moving average of $77.70.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

