Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 189 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,914 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 18.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 72,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 17.1% during the first quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 36.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 53,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $190.86 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $255.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.69.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,580. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.76.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

