Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 2,298 Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGSD. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,158,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,337,000 after acquiring an additional 807,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,943,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,078,000 after buying an additional 318,085 shares during the period. Entruity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,744,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 305,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after buying an additional 189,953 shares during the period.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of CGSD stock opened at $25.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.79. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $26.02.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

