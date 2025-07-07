Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 555 Shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,221 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 551.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.35.

General Motors Stock Up 0.4%

GM opened at $52.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.71.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $44.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.64 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.