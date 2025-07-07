Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 565 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 93,677.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,582,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,622,000 after acquiring an additional 272,625 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $24,659,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,502,000. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,608,000.

Shares of VPU stock opened at $176.97 on Monday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $148.05 and a 12-month high of $180.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.96 and a 200-day moving average of $170.35.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

