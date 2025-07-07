Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 8,470 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,470 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,406,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,676,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 133,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Avnet

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $211,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,252.80. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Price Performance

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $56.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.22 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.40.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 36.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

