Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 8,560 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,560 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 29,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Cahill Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $73.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $56.64 and a 12-month high of $73.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

Featured Articles

