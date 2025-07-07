Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 9,097 Shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,097 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYBB. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 138,100.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period.

Get iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYBB opened at $46.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.20. The company has a market cap of $215.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.42. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $47.42.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.