Mutual Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 487.0% during the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 458.3% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $118.08 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.51 and a 1 year high of $120.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.12.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

