Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Spire by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,614,000 after acquiring an additional 28,715 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Spire by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Spire from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Spire Price Performance

NYSE SR opened at $74.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.48. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.64 and a 52-week high of $79.81. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.10). Spire had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.34%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

