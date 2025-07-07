Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $69.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $89.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.91 and a 200-day moving average of $64.03. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

