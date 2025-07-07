MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MYR Group by 697.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in MYR Group by 85.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in MYR Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in MYR Group by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in MYR Group by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group Stock Up 3.0%

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $188.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 86.58 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.88 and a 200-day moving average of $141.78. MYR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.60 and a 52 week high of $189.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $833.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.98 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MYR Group, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MYRG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MYR Group from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MYR Group from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MYR Group from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on MYR Group from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

