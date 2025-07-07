Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Shares Up 34% – Time to Buy?

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 34% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.34. 850,047 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 686% from the average session volume of 108,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Oceanic Iron Ore Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$36.88 million, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Frank Giustra sold 1,629,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$342,520.90. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,749,949 shares of company stock valued at $368,344. Company insiders own 107.26% of the company’s stock.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

