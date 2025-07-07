Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Price Up 34% – Should You Buy?

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 34% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.34. 850,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 686% from the average session volume of 108,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Up 34.0%

The company has a market capitalization of C$36.88 million, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79.

Insider Transactions at Oceanic Iron Ore

In other Oceanic Iron Ore news, insider Frank Giustra sold 1,629,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$342,520.90. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,749,949 shares of company stock worth $368,344. Company insiders own 107.26% of the company’s stock.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

