Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Trading 34% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 34% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 850,047 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 686% from the average daily volume of 108,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Up 34.0%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79. The company has a market cap of C$36.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Oceanic Iron Ore alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Frank Giustra sold 1,629,500 shares of Oceanic Iron Ore stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$342,520.90. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,749,949 shares of company stock worth $368,344. Company insiders own 107.26% of the company’s stock.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.