Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Trading Up 34% – Here’s Why

Shares of Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) shot up 34% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.34. 850,047 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 686% from the average session volume of 108,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oceanic Iron Ore

In other news, insider Frank Giustra sold 1,629,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$342,520.90. Insiders have sold 1,749,949 shares of company stock worth $368,344 over the last 90 days. 107.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

