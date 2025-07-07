Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 100 Shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $568,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SLAB. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.20, for a total value of $771,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,688 shares in the company, valued at $9,667,865.60. The trade was a 7.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Conrad sold 4,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.20, for a total value of $528,604.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,856. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,626 shares of company stock worth $1,509,319. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $153.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.53 and its 200-day moving average is $126.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 1.47. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.82 and a 52-week high of $160.00.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $177.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.48 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s revenue was up 67.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

See Also

