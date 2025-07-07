Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 500 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,238 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP grew its position in Associated Banc by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Associated Banc by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Associated Banc by 385.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In other Associated Banc news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening bought 12,910 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $300,157.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,004.25. The trade was a 4.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Associated Banc Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of ASB opened at $25.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $28.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.33.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $348.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.86 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.02%. Associated Banc’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 106.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASB. Barclays decreased their target price on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Associated Banc from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Get Our Latest Report on ASB

About Associated Banc

(Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.