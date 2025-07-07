Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires New Stake in Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,575 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Core Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Core Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Core Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Core Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Core Natural Resources by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Core Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CNR opened at $72.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.22. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $134.59.

Core Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Core Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($3.12). Core Natural Resources had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Core Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 8.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNR. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Core Natural Resources from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Core Natural Resources from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.40.

Core Natural Resources Profile

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

