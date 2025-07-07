Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,238 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,662,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,144,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,066,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,068 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,838,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 263.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,597,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

NYSE:ASB opened at $25.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average of $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.80. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $348.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.86 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASB. Truist Financial began coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening purchased 12,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $300,157.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,004.25. This trade represents a 4.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

