Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 176 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LITE. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,600,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,962,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,122,000 after purchasing an additional 610,938 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 419.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,286,000 after purchasing an additional 583,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,415,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alan S. Lowe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $1,869,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 230,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,542,124.37. This trade represents a 7.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total value of $356,914.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 31,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,021.32. The trade was a 12.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,520 shares of company stock worth $5,742,078. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Northland Securities set a $80.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.93.

Lumentum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $92.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.34. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.01.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $425.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.18 million. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 29.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Articles

