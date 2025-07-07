Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 2,620 Shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in APA were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of APA by 1,087.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 2,709.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in APA during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in APA by 499.2% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in APA during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APA stock opened at $19.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. APA Corporation has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $33.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.76.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. APA had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that APA Corporation will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

A number of research firms recently commented on APA. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of APA from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of APA from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of APA from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of APA from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of APA from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.72.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

