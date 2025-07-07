Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 27,320 United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UCB. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth about $508,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,598,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $931,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group raised shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on United Community Banks from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Community Banks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

United Community Banks Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of UCB stock opened at $31.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $35.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.78.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Sunday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.50%.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

