Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avista were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Avista by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Avista by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Avista by 7.9% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Avista by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avista by 1.9% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avista news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $38,727.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,497.30. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of AVA opened at $38.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.68 and a 200 day moving average of $38.55. Avista Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $43.09.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). Avista had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Avista’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avista Corporation will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.76%.

Avista Profile

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Stories

