Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 40,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,216 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3,825.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,624,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LUMN shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lumen Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $4.61 on Monday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.39.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

