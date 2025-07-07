Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 56.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 214.9% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 774.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

NYSE ATGE opened at $122.92 on Monday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.90 and a 1 year high of $140.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.27.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $466.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.19 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director William W. Burke sold 2,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.35, for a total value of $294,049.85. Following the sale, the director owned 9,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,382.80. This trade represents a 19.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

