Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in California Resources were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 68.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 331.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 52,366.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 833.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $47.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day moving average of $44.58. California Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $30.97 and a 52 week high of $60.41.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.14 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that California Resources Corporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.13%.

CRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on California Resources from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on California Resources from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on California Resources from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on California Resources from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

