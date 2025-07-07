Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,230,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,426,000 after buying an additional 12,684 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,519,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,341,000 after buying an additional 85,963 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,471,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,037,000 after buying an additional 72,532 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,371,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,116,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,153,000 after buying an additional 31,472 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CATY. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 price target on Cathay General Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cathay General Bancorp

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $32,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. This represents a 15.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CATY opened at $47.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.93. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $36.06 and a 52-week high of $55.29.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $187.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.17 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 20.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Cathay General Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 4th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading

