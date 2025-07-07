Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 343.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 16,884 shares in the last quarter. GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 245.0% during the first quarter. GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd now owns 64,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,719,000 after purchasing an additional 45,747 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 8.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 37.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 210.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WD-40

In related news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer bought 256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.83 per share, for a total transaction of $57,044.48. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,363.76. This trade represents a 6.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded WD-40 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

WD-40 Stock Up 9.6%

WDFC opened at $253.66 on Monday. WD-40 Company has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $292.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 0.14.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WD-40 Company will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.97%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

