Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 132.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 18,766.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXT opened at $107.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $66.15 and a 1-year high of $108.22.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $392.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.70 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 54.30%.

In related news, Director Mario Ferruzzi sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $159,210.60. Following the sale, the director owned 7,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,445.70. The trade was a 17.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SXT shares. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sensient Technologies from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

