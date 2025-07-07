Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 729 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $32,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,000. The trade was a 15.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CATY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 price target on Cathay General Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $47.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.93. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.06 and a 12-month high of $55.29.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $187.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.17 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 20.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading

