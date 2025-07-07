Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Geo Group were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Geo Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Geo Group by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 100,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 46,820 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geo Group during the 1st quarter worth $965,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geo Group during the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Geo Group by 3,023.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 254,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 246,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Geo Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Geo Group in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Geo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Jones Trading reduced their price target on Geo Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on Geo Group in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Geo Group in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Geo Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Geo Group Stock Up 5.6%

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $26.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.95, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. Geo Group Inc has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $36.46.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $604.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.81 million. Geo Group had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 1.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Geo Group Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Geo Group Profile

(Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Geo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.