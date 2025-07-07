Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 279.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 494.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 53,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 55,078 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $7.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Genworth Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

