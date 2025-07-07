Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 13,619.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 148,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,100,000 after buying an additional 147,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,934,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,761,000 after buying an additional 44,692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,559,000 after buying an additional 29,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,210,000 after purchasing an additional 23,160 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Chesapeake Utilities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $123.03 on Monday. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has a 52-week low of $105.79 and a 52-week high of $136.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.57.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.45 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.65%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.